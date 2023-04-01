Weak Systems

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



Heavy rain is not expected at any time over the next couple of weeks. I just wanted you to know. We do have rain chances in the forecast, but it’s nothing to get worked up about.



Northwest flow will continue into the workweek. A weak cold front will arrive overnight with some low cloudcover and maybe a few sprinkles. Behind it, cool, windy conditions will prevail. Then, a stronger (but still not all that wet) weather system will begin to move in late Sunday into Monday with even gustier winds and perhaps a shower or two. After that, high pressure slowly builds in and dry weather will prevail. Initially, temperatures will be chilly with cool afternoon and cold, potentially frosty mornings. But by Friday, temperatures will be back to normal and by Saturday, above!



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Increasing low clouds with a few sprinkles possible. Lows in the 40s for most areas with a few 30s for southern valleys.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and gusty northwest winds at times. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s on the coast and mid 50s to mid 60s inland. Chance for a light shower late.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County outside of Monterey Bay in effect form 9PM Sunday until 3AM Monday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.



Monday: Partly cloudy with gusty northwesterly winds. Cold, with highs in the 50s for most areas, 40s up in the hills! Isolated showers over the hills in the afternoon.



Extended: Tuesday morning will be cold and potentially frosty for inland valleys. High pressure builds in with a slow warm-up into the weekend. By Saturday, many locations will be in the 70s and some inland spots may approach 80ºF!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.