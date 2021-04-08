Erika Bratten, Multimedia Journalist and Weekend Meteorologist

News Team Meteorologists

Erika Bratten is from the "Sweetheart" city of Loveland, Colorado, but she's no stranger to the Central Coast or KION. Erika has lived in the area and has worked at the station since 2014. She has a B.A. in Communications with an emphasis in film and journalism from Western "State" Colorado University.

She always had a curiosity for natural disasters and emergencies, which sparked her interest in journalism. She wants to help and prepare people. During high school she was heavily involved in a television broadcasting class, something she attributes greatly to excelling her career. In 2012, she started her broadcasting journey in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Ever since she was a kid, Erika has had excitement and passion for weather. It was part of growing up in Northern Colorado, witnessing supercell thunderstorms in the summer and blizzards in the winter. In 2009, she had the opportunity to work with her favorite Denver meteorologist and his team as a weather intern. Her lifelong fascination with weather led her to return to school to complete her broadcast operational meteorology certificate from Mississippi State University.

When she's not working, Erika loves to stay active with anything related to the great outdoors. She loves to travel, explore new places and visit National Parks. She also enjoys storm chasing with her meteorologist husband. At home she loves to spend time with her dog and stay busy with different arts and crafts. She also enjoys sports, and is a die-hard Broncos fan. Most of all, she enjoys her time with her family and friends.

If you see Erika out and about, say howdy! She enjoys meeting and talking to new people.