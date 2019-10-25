circle-arrow
Play Button
Stop Button
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Home
News
Monterey County
San Benito County
Santa Cruz County
Special Reports
California News
U.S./World
Crime
Education
Money
Entertainment
Central Coast Wildfires
Coronavirus
Health
Message Max
Weather
Alerts
Domenico’s Weather Cam
Interactive Radar
Local Forecast
Waze Traffic
Sports
T23
Noticias
Politica
Elecciones 2020
Entretenimiento
Programacion
T23 15 Aniversario
The CW
Politics
Election Results
Local Politics
California Politics
2020 Presidential Race
Videos and Galleries
Livestream Special Coverage
Livestream Newscasts
Must-See Video
Must-See Photo Galleries
Life
House & Home
Business Matters
Your Money
Safe at Home
Classroom Makeover
Events
Pets
Travel
Weekend Picks
Shop
831LocalLinks
Central Coast Experts
Health Connections
Play
Contests
Share
Central Coast Cheer
KION for Kids
Submit Tips, Pics and Video
About Us
Advertise with NPG of Monterey/Salinas
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Download Our Apps
EEO Public Filing
FCC Public File
Jobs & Internships
News Team
TV Listings
Skip to Content
News
Weather
831LocalLinks
T23
Life
Shop
Play
Share
Watch
Monterey
53°
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset