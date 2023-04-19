Lisa Montgomery, Meteorologist

"It's always been a dream of mine to experience life on the beautiful California coast! I'm so happy to be here!" Lisa is a midwestern girl who grew up in a small town in Ohio.

She is a Kent State University graduate, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Communications. Her first TV news job was as a weekend weather anchor which began her fascination and interest in weather forecasting.

Soon after, her TV station offered to send her to Mississippi State University to earn her meteorology certification.

Her last stomping ground was at Purdue (University) Country in North Central Indiana, where she worked as a local CBS TV meteorologist and morning show co-host.

Lisa's experience in the Midwest includes years of covering all kinds of diverse weather, including severe weather, such as tornados and blizzards.

However, Lisa explains that the West Coast's microclimates are a new challenge. "I'm so fascinated by the way the ocean and topography affect our skies and temperatures here and the vast difference from coastal to inland! I've already been advised of the May Gray and June Gloom," she laughs.

Lisa has also worked as a reporter and co-host, most recently covering people and events that focus on lifestyle, from health and wellness to fashion and fun.

She is a huge animal lover, and her passion in life is educating and bringing awareness to animal welfare. Her goal is "to make this world a more compassionate and loving place for all animals."

Having rescued most of her life, Lisa adopted a dog from the dog meat trade in China in 2018. Her dog, Jasmine, is named after the Chinese activist, who intercepted the truck carrying over 1,000 dogs headed to the Yulin dog meat festival.

Lisa currently has two rescue pets, Jasmine and a cat named Rosey.

When not working, Lisa is enjoying the beauty of the central coast and exploring all life has to offer here. "I absolutely love the marine life, and I'm learning so much. My favorites are the baby seals and the sea otters!"