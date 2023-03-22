A Few Showers Left

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



We’re moving into a period of more tranquil weather, but a few showers will linger overnight into Thursday. In fact, the tail end of a weak cold front may bring a few additional showers Thursday evening. After that, we’ll be in drier, but cool northwesterly flow through the weekend. This will keep temperatures cool for this time of year and but also gusty onshore winds in the forecast. The air will slowly dry, cutting back on clouds and making for colder and colder mornings. The coldest mornings will be this weekend with frost possible for inland valleys. The next storm system approaches early next week and will likely bring wind & rain to the area in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers or sprinkles. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the 40s for most areas. Gusty northwest winds at times, especially on the exposed coast.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, mainly over the hills. Clouds will increase a bit late with a few showers moving through after dark. Highs in the 50s. Gusty northwest winds at times.



Friday: Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Just a touch warmer with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. Gusty northwest winds at times.

Extended: Expect cold mornings and cool afternoons this weekend with northwest winds continuing. We’ll warm up a big Monday as winds switch to the south ahead of the next storm system—likely to impact our area Tuesday/Wednesday. There is some potential for it to be a stronger storm, so stay tuned to the forecast.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 30th – April 5th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.