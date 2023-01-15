Stormy Finale

The atmosphere will remain slightly unstable through Sunday in between weather systems. This will keep the slight chance of a shower in the forecast. High clouds from the next system will block sunlight and keep temperatures cool on Sunday and light rain will arrive late, spreading across the region and becoming moderate overnight. The core of the next system will pass over early Monday and will likely have rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Like the previous systems over the past week or two, impacts will be cumulative since they are so close together which will lead to flooding risks once again. A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then we’ll get a brief break before a weak system moves through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This system doesn’t look all that impressive right now … and after that, it’s sunshine, puppy dogs, and ice cream cones. The weather pattern shifts to a dryer, warmer regime which could last a week or two.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***FLOOD WARNING***

… for low areas along Pacheco Creek in San Benito and Santa Clara Counties in effect until 8AM Monday.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff is occurring.



*Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 234 PM PST, Emergency management reported flooding is occurring.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...Areas in the vicinity of Shore Road, Frasier Lake Road, Lake Road, Lovers Lane, San Felipe Road near Dunneville.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.



Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.





**FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Salinas River from around Soledad to Monterey Bay from now until further notice



Minor flooding is occurring for the Salinas River near Spreckels.

*At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor flooding.

At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach of the river gauge will begin to flood. River Road near Spreckels will have minor flooding.

At 24.0 feet, The lowest areas of agricultural land along the lower portions of the Salinas River will have significant flooding. River Road will have moderate flooding. Spreckels Boulevard will begin to flood.



At 8:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 21.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.1 feet late tomorrow evening.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 01/16/1952.



Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.



Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.



Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.



Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way.

The next statement will be issued by Friday morning at 345 AM PST.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos until 3AM Monday and from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas until 3PM Monday



*Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



**COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect until 9AM Monday.



*Minor coastal flooding expected.



*Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.



*The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.



Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.



*FLOOD WATCH*

…for the entire Central Coast and KION viewing area including Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito County. In effect through Monday evening.

*Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.



- Unsettled wet weather will continue behind the cold front that is passing over the region today. Pre-existing saturated soils will not be able to absorb excess rainfall. Urban and small stream flooding is expected along with continued flood potential on mainstem rivers through the weekend. After a brief lull early Sunday another storm will bring more rain later Sunday into Monday.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool with isolated showers. Breezy at times, even a bit windy over the hills. Clouds, rain, and wind increase late.





**WIND ADVISORY**

… for Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect from 6PM Sunday until 4AM Monday



*Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.



*Given the very saturated soils, trees and branches can easily fall down in breezy to gusty conditions. Downed trees can threaten lives, cause power outages, and fall into waterways

which could exacerbate flooding conditions. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.



Please alert your county officials if you see trees that look weakened from recent storms. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor

objects.



Overnight: Rainy and windy. Brief heavy rain and minor flooding possible. Small hail also possible. Lows in the 40s.



Monday: Decreasing clouds, cool & windy conditions with lingering showers.



Extended: A few showers and gusty winds may linger into Tuesday morning, then partial clearing. We’ll remain cool Tuesday and Wednesday with another weather system bringing rain late into Thursday morning. Then, we’ll dry out and warm up into next weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Extreme drought (D3) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, Severe drought (D2) for the Salinas Valley to the bay and northern San Benito County, Moderate drought (D1) for Santa Cruz County and the coast and coastal mountains of Monterey County