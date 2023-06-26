Heat is on the Way, but First Seasonably Cool Temps Remain

If you’re tired of “winter in summer,” then we may have some good news for you.

While we remain in weak troughing over the West Coast and will stay that way for the next few days, a big, hot ridge of high pressure will build in toward the end of the week. It looks like temperatures will finally push above normal and in some cases, well above! In the meantime, expect cool conditions with the daily cycle of low clouds. In fact, we may even squeeze some drizzle out from time to time over the next few days. I do want to note that much warmer air is coming to the region, it still looks like we’ll have a (compressed) marine layer, so at least some low cloudcover (probably fog) remains likely through the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Becoming overcast on the coast and mostly cloudy inland. Patchy drizzle on the south/east sides of the bay. Expect lows in the low to mid 50s for most areas with a few spots dipping into the 40s in the southern valleys.



Monday: Slight compression on the marine layer will stabilize it, likely keeping more cloudcover in the forecast than on Sunday. The general northwesterly flow will push any clouds to the south/east sides of the bay. Overall, expect it to be partly cloudy on the coast with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny inland with upper 60s to mid 80s expected. Northwesterly onshore winds could get gusty in the valleys at times later in the day.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy on the coast with scattered high and low clouds. Highs in the 60s. Partly cloudy inland with scattered high clouds and highs in the upper 60s to low 80s. Northwesterly onshore winds could get gusty in the valleys at times later in the day.



Weak ridging will begin to move in by Wednesday, sending temperatures up a bit. The ridge will assert a stronger influence by Thursday when highs are expect to return to or exceed normal! … and then go even higher Friday and Saturday! The hottest temperatures of the year so far can be expected inland, but the coast will be (warm, but) moderated by onshore flow.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 3rd - 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free