Friday Starts Gray, then Mostly Sunny, then Gray Again

Wet roadways will be possible by Friday morning! An unseasonably strong area of low pressure is moving directly over the Monterey Bay Region overnight with deep, moist onshore flow. Drizzle bordering on light rain will be possible into Friday morning. The low will be quick to move on with clouds scattering out by Friday afternoon. We’ll then enter a period of northwest flow once again with brief warming aloft. Weak troughing will hang on over the West Coast into early next week, however. It is likely that temperatures will remain below normal during this period. There is some potential for heat late next week as some computer models are showing a ridge finally building in, but things that far out could change.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with patchy drizzle around the bay. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few southern valleys dipping into the 40s.



Friday: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast in the afternoon and mostly sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s with upper 60s to upper 70s inland. Light southwesterly onshore winds early become more northwesterly late in the day and could get strong at the river mouths and in the major valleys.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s on the coast but warmer inland with mainly 70s to low 80s. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times.



Extended. Temperatures will stay fairly level Sunday and Monday as a weak trough passes by, then will head upward through mid-week. ADVERTISING

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 30th – July 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free