Wind and Isolated Showers to Start the Week

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



The weather will be unsettled as we dive head-first into the work week. Active northwest flow will bring gusty conditions. Winds will be gustiest Monday afternoon, especially on the exposed coast. We’ll see another chance for showers (mainly) over the inland hills in the afternoon. Winds will slowly taper off overnight into Tuesday morning. Those valleys that see calm conditions will be cold and potentially frosty. Beyond that, a ridge will try to build in for the rest of the week. It will take some time, however, and we’ll remain just south of the storm track. While there is some chance for the forecast to change, it looks like we’ll see a slow warm-up through the week with highs returning to normal by Friday and then pushing above for Easter Weekend. In fact, it’s looks likely we’ll see some of the warmest weather since Thanksgiving! What’s with our warm holidays lately??



AIR QUALITY: Good

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County outside of Monterey Bay in effect from 9PM Sunday extended until 3AM Tuesday.

… and for Monterey Bay and the near coastal waters of Santa Cruz County in effect from 3PM Monday until 3AM Tuesday.



-Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with seas of 7 to 13ft expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



**WIND ADVISORY**

.. for coastal areas of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties and the coastal mountains in Monterey County in effect from 5AM Monday until 11PM Monday.



*Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Gusts locally up to 55 mph along the immediate coastline.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



*Winds will be very gusty along the immediate coastline leading to blowing sand.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Monday: Partly cloudy with gusty northwesterly winds throughout the day. Cold, with highs in the 50s for most areas, 40s up in the hills! Isolated showers over the hills in the afternoon. Showers could have small hail. Snow levels around 3,000ft.

Overnight: Decreasing clouds to mostly clear skies by dawn. Cooler overnight lows mainly in the 30s, few low 40s near the coast. Patchy frost is possible for inland areas, especially sheltered valleys. Northwest winds will be calmer but still breezy at times.



Tuesday: Winds taper off slightly into Tuesday morning with frost possible for inland valleys. Then, expect partly cloudy, cool, and windy conditions. Winds will be gusty but not as strong as Monday.



Extended: We’ll see a slow warm-up through the week with highs returning to normal by Friday and then pushing above for Easter Weekend. In fact, it looks likely we’ll see some of the warmest weather since Thanksgiving!



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 70ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.