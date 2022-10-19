The Peak of the Warming Trend

Mid-week brings sunny and well above-average temperatures, but the heat will be short-lived. Highs will begin to cool heading into the weekend and a stable marine layer will redevelop. Initially, coastal areas will cool down and cloud up for Thursday and Friday, then a deeper but dry weather system will approach from the north carrying much cooler air that will cool down inland areas as well.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Wednesday: Sunny with a few high passing clouds. Warm temperatures with coastal highs in the 70s-80s and 80s-90s inland.

Overnight: Clear skies, and mild temps. Coastal lows in the mid to upper 50s, inland 50s and a few low 60s.

Thursday: The sea breeze will be stronger in the afternoon and we could see the return of low clouds by evening. Coastal temps will cool into the 60s. Inland will remain warm, with mostly 80s.



Extended: Stronger onshore flow and low clouds are a definite return for Friday with much cooler coastal temperatures. A dry weather system will clip us from the north next weekend bringing a much cooler air mass to the region. The cooler air will be more notable inland as the system will likely mix our marine layer out once again which can lead to warmer coastal temps.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 26th – November 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”