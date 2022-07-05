Mild n Muggy

WEATHER STORY

A warm(er), moist air mass moved into the region today and will help support cloudcover through the overnight. Expect mild temperatures in the coming days.

High pressure will then slowly build in through mid-week. Temperatures will initially be cooler Tuesday into Wednesday but then head upward inland for the rest of the week. The coast will be a different story as onshore flow will eventually strengthen and likely keep some low cloudcover in the forecast through the rest of the week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with patchy drizzle, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Muggy with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast with 70s-80s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: The marine layer swoops back in, bringing fog and drizzle to the vast majority of the immediate coast as well as interior valleys. Fog may be dense at times. Gentle westerly winds with lows in the 50s regionwide.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland.



Extended: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on the coast with slightly cool highs on the coast for the remainder on the week while inland areas will be sunny during the day and may see low cloud/fog in the valleys in the mornings. Inland highs will be back to normal by Thursday and then above through the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”