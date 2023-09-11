Monday Evening Forecast Preview

Temperatures will cool a bit as we head into the work week. A weak trough of low pressure on the West Coast will be responsible. Some deepening of the marine layer with an increase of low clouds is also likely. It may even lead to a bit of drizzle into Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We will lack a dominating weather influence for the rest of the week, so only minor temperature fluctuations are likely. We will warm up a bit from Wednesday into the weekend with highs starting slightly below and ending slightly above normal.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

***GALE WARNING***

… extended until 3AM Tuesday for the near coastal waters of Monterey County outside of Monterey Bay (from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas)



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Rest of Monday: High clouds will continue to pass through the area this afternoon, with patchy low clouds expected at the coast. Cooler highs, with coastal highs in the low 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 70s to low 90s inland. Windy at times with northwesterly onshore winds pushing into the valleys.

Overnight: Low clouds will return this evening. Expect widespread gray skies by morning and areas of patchy drizzle. Fog chances are possible, mainly in the higher elevations. Lows will be warmer for most areas, with mainly mid to upper 50s. Sheltered valleys, outside the low clouds, will be a touch cooler with upper 40s to low 50s.



Tuesday: Cooler and a bit cloudier with low clouds hanging around on the south side of the bay during the afternoon. Coastal highs in the low 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay and low 70s to upper 80s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds.



Extended: Not much day-to-day change. Temperatures slowly warm back up into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. No precipitation is expected for the next week or two outside of coastal drizzle potential on Tuesday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free