WEATHER STORY

We will remain sandwiched in between high pressure over the West and a trough off low pressure to our northwest. These two features will continue to do battle for the next week, only meaning for slight temperature variations locally. With that said, the ridge will be winning over the next few days which will send temperatures upward.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

***GALE WARNING***

…for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 3AM Saturday…



… and for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos (outside of Monterey Bay) from 3PM Friday until 9PM Friday.

-Northwest winds of 20-30kts with gusts up to 40kts expected.



These conditions are hazardous for mariners.

Friday: Patchy low clouds around the bay, otherwise sunny. Expect highs in the 60s to 70s on the coast with mainly 80s-90s inland … go ahead and sprinkle in a few low 100s in the south. Winds pick up in the afternoon and evening along the coast and inland valleys.



Overnight: Low clouds gradually return overnight, patchy fog will likely develop and may be dense at times around the coast. Expect lows in the mid to low 50s at the coast, and 50s to even a few low 60s further inland.

Extended: Warming into the weekend, the slowly cooling into early next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 23rd - 29th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”