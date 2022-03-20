Sunny, Near Seasonable Sunday

WEATHER STORY

The system that brought the Central Coast some much-needed rain, will be followed by cool air and wind, but plenty of sunshine on Sunday. High pressure will then rapidly rebuild early next week with very warm weather expected, flirting with record-high temperatures by mid-week.



Air Quality: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

…Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-60 NM, from 3pm Saturday to 9am Sunday.

…Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM, from 3pm Saturday to 9am Sunday.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet at 13 seconds.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Once the lingering clouds pass, expect mostly clear skies by morning, and patchy frost. Cold air will follow the passing system, expect lows to drop about 10 degrees from the previous night. 30s inland, upper 30s to low 40s along the coast.

Sunday: Starting the first day of spring (8:33am) under mostly sunny skies. Though temperatures will remain cool to seasonable, with 60s across the Central Coast. Windy throughout the day.

Monday: Let the warm-up begin! Highs will start to trend upward, mid to upper 60s along the coast, 70s inland. Mostly sunny skies. Coastal areas could see scattered clouds in the morning but will clear early. Breezy to gusty at times.



Extended: Temperatures will climb rapidly Monday and Tuesday as a big, strong ridge builds in. Expect highs some 10-15ºF above normal. Sunny, dry conditions through the entire week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 27th – April 2nd calls for the likelihood of near-normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”