Warmer, Sunnier Sunday

WEATHER STORY

Clear, calm, and dry conditions will lead to a couple more chilly mornings, but the air mass will slowly warm through the weekend into next week. Highs return to above normal levels by Sunday. There are some indications in the longer-term computer models that the pattern might finally break down enough to allow for more frequent wet weather for the West Coast starting mid-week.



Air Quality: GOOD for all reporting stations

*Beach Hazards Statement*

… in effect from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon. For the coastlines of Santa Cruz County and Monterey County.

-Long period northwest swell at 17 to 23 seconds.

- Initial forerunner waves arrive late Friday with periods in excess of 23 seconds. The highest risk of sneaker waves expected on Saturday and into Sunday morning when wave heights of 3 to 6 feet and periods of 17 to 21 seconds are expected. The risk of sneaker wave decreases by Sunday afternoon as wave heights increase enough for the ocean to provide its own natural warning.

Precautions/ Preparedness Actions

-Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Overnight: High clouds will remain in the area, but will start to clear heading into sunrise. Temperatures will once again get cold, however a few degrees warmer from the previous morning. Expect lows in the 20s for valleys, 30s inland, and 40s along the coast. Light drizzle, in spots, possible overnight.

Sunday: Waking up to a few lingering clouds. Clouds will clear come lunchtime leading into a sunny and warm afternoon. Mostly 60s along the coast, with upper 60s and 70s inland.

Monday: Temperatures will be even warmer with mostly 70s for both coastal and inland areas. Mostly sunny skies and calm winds.



Extended: Both nights and days will keep warming through the start of next week. Highs will be back above normal. Monday will start off sunny, however, an approaching cold front will increase clouds Tuesday, and will remain through Thursday before clearing out by the end of the week. There is a slight chance of sprinkles on Wednesday, as the system moves through the area. Most of the moisture looks to stay to the north.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”