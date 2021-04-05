Marine Layer Peekaboo

Weather Authority

Air quality updates will return when needed. Outside of fire or winter inversion seasons, our air quality is *rarely* anything but good to moderate.



Weather Story: A weak weather system will pass through the region today with a slight chance of drizzle for any areas of low cloudcover. Temperatures will cool slightly as well. Beyond Monday, weak high pressure nudges in from the south. We will remain in northwesterly onshore flow, however. This will mean coastal areas will remain cool and partly cloudy through the weekend while inland areas will be mild and mostly sunny through the period. This difference should enhance our afternoon breezes for the inland valleys, summer-style. Another weak system approaches next weekend, but things are looking quite dry for the next week or two.



Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy in the afternoon along the coast. More sunshine inland. A bit cooler, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening. Low clouds increase late with some light drizzle possible.

Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas with 30s in the higher/exposed inland valleys.

Tuesday: Low clouds in the morning with passing high clouds in the afternoon. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Extended: Coastal temperatures will remain slightly cool all week with morning and evening low clouds and occasional passing high clouds. Inland areas can expect seasonable temperatures with some low clouds/fog possible in the lower valleys in the mornings, then mostly sunny afternoons. Expect the valley breezes to pick up every afternoon as well.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.