Evacuation orders in place for Willow Fire in southern Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 6/18/2021 4:14 p.m. A new evacuation warning has been issued for the Willow Fire burning in southern Monterey County.

These are the evacuation warnings:

WF-4: Areas north of Arroyo Seco Campground to Anastasia Canyon, west of Carmel Valley Road and east of Tassajara Road. It does not include Lambert Flatts, Cachagua Road or areas east of Carmel Valley Road

WF-3: Arroyo Seco Road from Millers Ranch at the Carmel Valley Road junction west to the Arroyo Seco Campground.

WF-2: Tassajara Road from China Camp Campground northwest to Kincannon Canyon. The warning stops at the Los Padres National Forest Boundary. It does not include Kincannon Road or tributaries of Jamesberg or Cachagua Road.

An evacuation warning is in place for the following:

WF-1: Tassajara Road northwest to China Camp Campground in the Los Padres National Forest, including tributary forest routes and the Tassajara Zen Center.

At last check, the fire had grown to 750-1,000 acres.

A timelapse showing how the Willow Fire has grown over the course of three hours.

UPDATE 6/18/2021 3:28 p.m. The Willow Fire has grown to nearly 1,000 acres, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

About 200 people are under evacuation orders.

UPDATE 6/18/2021 3 p.m. Monterey County reports that Tassajara Road is closed at Carmel Valley Road and Arroyo Seco Road is closed at Carmel Valley Road.

The US Forest Service still says the fire is still about 200 acres.

The tops of the #WillowFire can be seen from our rooftop here in Monterey. pic.twitter.com/3c2NDpdNBE — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 18, 2021

UPDATE 6/18/2021 11:45 a.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuation warnings for the Willow Fire burning west of Arroyo Seco Road.

The areas under an evacuation warning include:

WF-3: Arroyo Seco Road from Millers Ranch at the Carmel Valley Road junction west to the Arroyo Seco Campground.

Tassajara Road from China Camp Campground northwest to Kincannon Canyon. The warning stops at the Los Padres National Forest Boundary. It does not include Kincannon Road or tributaries of Jamesberg or Cachagua Road.

Evacuation orders are in place for Tassajara Road, northwest, to China Camp Campground in the Los Padres National Forest.

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services says this includes tributary Forest Routes and the Tassajara Zen Center.

Officials report that the fire has grown to about 200 acres. About 300 firefighters are working to fight the fire from the ground and in the air.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order due to the growing Willow Fire burning west of Arroyo Seco Road.

Satellite picking up on the emerging Willow wildfire in the Los Padres National Forest. Dark blue circle is showing heat signature. Light blue outline is 2016 Soberanes burn scar with red line the 2020 Dolan Fire. #WillowFire pic.twitter.com/C7DET4QDwz — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 18, 2021

The orders are in place for Tassajara Road, northwest, to China Camp Campground in the Los Padres National Forest.

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services says this includes tributary Forest Routes and the Tassajara Zen Center.

This evacuation order means those who are a part of these impacted zones must leave immediately.

The fire is currently 180 acres.