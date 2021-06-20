Fire crews continue to work on Willow Fire

Top Stories

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KION) Fire crews are continuing to fight the Willow Fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest.

Amanda Munsey, the PIO for Incident Management Team 11, says their teams are working on gathering more information on the fire as they have taken over the incident today.

Yesterday, the fire was burning at 2,066 acres with 0% containment.

The official cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being investigated.