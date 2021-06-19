Willow Fire evacuation point opens in Carmel Valley

News

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Free Library's Carmel Valley Branch has opened up as an evacuation point for Willow Fire evacuees.

The library is providing information, water, snacks and charging stations for portable devices. WiFi is also available.

It opened to evacuees at 8 a.m. today, and the library expects to be open until 5 p.m. Staff will decide whether to reopen Sunday as an evacuation point based on fire conditions.

The library is located at 64 W. Carmel Valley Road and its phone number is 831-659-2377.

Those in need of help with large animals can contact the SPCA at 831-373-2631 or 831-264-5424 after hours.