USFS, Cal Fire face another day of battling Willow Fire with zero percent containment

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) As the Willow Fire burns to over 2,000 acres, firefighters with Cal Fire and the US Forest Service are trying to get the upper hand on the flames that have destroyed a portion of the Los Padres National Forest.

Firefighters have one of their command centers at the Arroyo Seco Campgrounds and are briefing daily as to the progress of the fire, which currently stands at zero percent containment. Hand crews are still having access issues because of the difficult terrain.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more on the effort tonight at 4:30 p.m.