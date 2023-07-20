Thursday Evening Forecast Preview

High pressure begins to build back in from the east on Thursday which will warm our area into the weekend. Temperatures both on the coast and inland will head upward, though the increase will be more dramatic for inland areas. Back at the coast, a compressed marine layer will mean more afternoon sun, but a better chance for overnight fog. The ridge weakens slightly next week which will lead to more seasonable weather across the board. We are still watching smoke from the Flat Fire in southwestern Oregon, but it hasn’t had too much of an impact on our area yet.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds focused on the south side of the bay. Sunny inland. Warmer, with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast with mid-70s to mid 100s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds at the coast becoming stronger for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds will fill back into the bay, pushing slightly inland. However not expecting the low clouds to be as widespread. Thus, many inland locations will be under mostly clear skies. Near the coast expect fog, dense in spots, during that morning commute. Lows will be seasonable in the low to mid 50s, with 60s in the hills.



Friday: Foggy early on the coast and nearby valleys, then mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast. Warmer, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s and 80s to around 110ºF inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds at the coast becoming stronger for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.

**HEAT ADVISORY**

… in effect from 11AM Friday until 11PM Saturday for interior Monterey & San Benito Counties and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.



*High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, up to 107 for areas further inland.



*Above normal temperatures and moderate Heat Risk will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



*In addition to the heat, individuals should be mindful of the elevated fire danger over the weekend, especially inland and at higher elevations where there will be little overnight relief from the marine layer.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.



Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



Extended: Temperatures level off through the weekend. Expect some low cloudcover on the coast day to day, more likely to be fog into the weekend with the compressed marine layer. Slightly cooler temps heading out of the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 87ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 27th – August 2nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free