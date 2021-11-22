Superintendent issues final update on racist doll incident investigation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Union High School District Superintendent Dan Burns announced the final report from their third party investigation on the racist doll incident at Salinas High School.

In August, Salinas High School students created an Instagram account where they posted photos of SHS students posing with a Black baby doll named "Shaniqua." One video showed two students stomping on the baby. Parents and students expressed their outrage over what they say are racist acts from the images shared on social media. Two civil rights organizations on the Central Coast demanded the school district to respond to parent's concerns after the incident.

Students and staff at the SUHSD were also required to undergo anti-racist education training in September.

According to the district's statement, the findings that involved employees were submitted to the Board of Trustee's for final review and "all disciplinary actions against employees have been completed." Since the finding included employees, Burns said any disciplinary measure handed down to employees cannot be revealed publicly.

In his statement, the district said they're in the process of creating a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategic planning committee that will take nine months to a year to complete. The committee is expected to work with stakeholders in the community to create an "action plan."

The district also said they partnered with California State University-Monterey Bay and other organizations.

