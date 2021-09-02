Students and staff at Salinas Union High School District will undergo anti-racist education training

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- Students and staff at the Salinas Union High School district will now undergo anti-racist education training. The training, among other programs is to eliminate potential biases and racial micro aggressions within the community.

The new training follows an incident surrounding a black baby doll at Salinas High School. Last month, photos and videos of the doll named Shaniqua circulated on social media. Residents call the posts "disturbing” and “racist". In one post, the doll was stomped on.

Superintendent Dan burns announced the changes for the district last night. It also came with an extended apology to the African American community.

"The District and the Board of Trustees want to extend an apology to the African American and Black community for impacts caused by the actions of students who participated in this unacceptable racially insensitive and intolerant incident. "

Superintendent Burns states students and their families have been met and consequences have been given.