Parents and students pack school board meeting after racist doll incident at a jamboree

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A school board meeting was packed on Monday night with students and parents present to show their discontent with a recent racist incident at a football jamboree.

Member of the Salinas Union High School District had not agenda item to discuss the issue. Yet the board says they will be considering a resolution at a later date.

Over the weekend photo and videos surfaced online showing students from Salinas High School holding a black doll that they named 'Shaniqua.' In some videos, the students are seen stomping on the doll.

Friday's football game was against Alisal High School. "Adding to the disturbing news, it appears that Salinas High students engaged in racially demeaning taunts and bullying against Alisal High students," said Jim Koenig, the superintendent for Alisal Union School District.

In his statement he says in part: "These incidents, while deeply disturbing, also provide an opportunity to remind everyone at Alisal USD that our community is one that welcomes inclusion, diversity, and the right of every student to education second to none; bullying, hate speech, and racism do lasting harm to victims and will not be tolerated."