NAACP and LULAC demand answers from Salinas High School District

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two civil rights organizations on the Central Coast demand Salinas Union High School District (SUHSD) to respond to parent's concerns after students posted photos and videos on social media mocking and humiliating a black doll.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Monterey and Salinas chapters said their offices receive several complaints about the incident at Salinas High.

"We understand the importance of conducting an investigation, but they must realize that Salinas High students and the community need to begin to heal and that needs to happen now," the organizations said in a statement.

As more details of the events have become known, they added that their concern for the safety of the students has increased and complained that the members of the school's administrative staff who witnessed the events at the soccer game have not acted to stop the situation.

The organizations considered these events as "a hate crime" and not a bad joke as those involved have argued.

"Now the responsibility is on you. You have the decision to send a strong message to the world that this type of behavior will never again be tolerated by anyone associated with the district. Our students deserve better from you and you have a golden opportunity to make things right and make the campus safe for everyone from now on," the joint statement said.

Salinas Union High School District Superintendent Dan Burns released a statement the day after the incident went viral. saying, "We are contracting with a third party investigator to review all of the aspects of racism, hate and discrimination. We will continue to provide the resources and support to ensure that those that initiated, instigated or actively contributed to this incident are held accountable."

This Tuesday, the Salinas High School District board met but no determination or sanctions were taken because the case is still under investigation.

