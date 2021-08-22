Parents react to images of black baby doll at Salinas High School

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas High School students created an Instagram account where they posted photos of SHS students posing with a black baby doll they named "Shaniqua." One video showed two students stomping on the baby. The account has since been deactivated, but one Twitter user kept the screenshots and recording to document their actions.

In the comments of several Facebook posts about the incident, parents and residents are calling it "racist." Salinas Unified High School District said they are currently investigating.

"The SUHSD does not condone this type of behavior and although the District has taken steps to support our African American students and staff, this recent incident demonstrates how much more support is needed," the school district said in a statement to KION. "We urge families to also take time to talk with their students about the damaging effects of racist behavior. Counseling is available at all of our school sites for any students who may need support."

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 11:30 p.m. with reactions from parents.