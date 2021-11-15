KION’s Top 10 stories: From bank robbery to Chick-fil-A colonel

CENTRAL COAST, (KION) Happy Monday! From crime and deadly crashes to internet outages and fast-food colonels, here are the topmost viewed stories from the week.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police have not been able to locate the thieves from Friday's bank robbery. However, they've released details about the incident including descriptions of the suspects. Click to read more.

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Monterey County Sheriff began evicting people who were living in the parking lot in front of the Monterey County Coastal District Office on Friday.

Many of the people were part of "Safe Parking Program" that was created in 2017 to deal with illegal camping in Marina. The program allowed up to 15 cars and RV's to park between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Click to read more.

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash off Highway 1 on the Del Monte Boulevard onramp. Click to read more.

GILROY, Calif. (KION) This week Monterey County Sheriff arrested 34-year-old and 33-year-old gang suspects. According to the sheriff's office, Christopher Verduzco from Soledad and Edward Caranza from Salinas were wanted for parole and had been on the run for some time. Click to read more.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A car ran into an electric pole and crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Salinas. Police advising people to stay away from North Main Street and Lamar Street. Click to read more.

California gas prices hit $4.682 per gallon on Monday, setting a new record for the state for the second day in a row, according to the American Automobile Association.

Monday’s price for regular unleaded was six-tenths of a cent higher than the Sunday average reported by AAA, which broke the all-time record of $4.671 previously set in October 2012. Click to read more.

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County's Sheriff's Office announced a man, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for a bank robbery has been captured. Click to read more.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Comcast Xfinity was down, again. This time, primarily in Monterey and Santa Cruz County.

Comcast told KION there were two separate disruptions that affected customers in Salinas. Click to read more.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) K9 Salinas Police Department's Violence Suppression Task Force arrested two more drug dealers this week with the help of their K9 Oakley. Click to read more

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) You read that right. The first colonel to own a Chick-fil-A is serving orders at the North Salinas drive-thru in full uniform. Click to read more.