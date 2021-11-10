Bank robbers on the run are captured

Soledad, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County's Sheriff's Office announced suspects, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for a bank robbery in Monterey County have been captured.

Early Wednesday morning the San Jose Police Department arrested a Christian Ruiz, 27, from the City of Soledad. Ruiz is believed to have been working with a group of people from the Bay Area who had been carrying out a string of robberies. The Monterey County Sheriff's SWAT team assisted with the arrest. The San Jose Police Department with the the help of the Monterey County Sheriff's SWAT team served a warrant at Ruiz's home in the 500 Block of Viejo Gabriel in Soledad.