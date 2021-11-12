Monterey County Sheriff arrest two armed gang members

GILROY, Calif. (KION) This week Monterey County Sheriff arrested 34-year-old and 33-year-old gang suspects. According to the sheriff's office, Christopher Verduzco from Soledad and Edward Caranza from Salinas were wanted for parole and had been on the run for some time. Detectives tracked them down to a motel in the city of Gilroy and also found drugs and burglary tools.

Caranza was sentenced to 12 years in prison with assault with a deadly weapon.

Carranza and Verduzco were both booked into the Monterey County Jail for their warrants, along with weapons and drug-related charges.