Monterey County evicts homeless from a parking lot in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Monterey County Sheriff began evicting people who were living in the parking lot in front of the Monterey County Coastal District Office on Friday.

Many of the people were part of "Safe Parking Program" that was created in 2017 to deal with illegal camping in Marina. The program allowed up to 15 cars and RV's to park between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. According to Monterey County Sheriff, the situation got out of hand, where people who weren't part of the program started parking in the lot and weren't respecting the hours or rules under the program.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia spoke to people who were living in the parking lot and the Monterey County Sherriff's office. Tune in at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the full report.