Salinas Police look for suspect after robbery at Credit Union

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police officers in Salinas are asking people to avoid the area of South Main and Acacia as they look for at least one suspect of a robbery Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched after an alarm was set off at Central Coast Federal Credit Union at about 1:15 p.m.

Salinas police are making sure everyone is safe. However, the suspect managed to escape.

This is a developing story. Stay with KION for any updates.