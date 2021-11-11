Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 3:01 PM
Published 2:59 PM

Internet is down again for Comcast Xfinity customers in the Central Coast

KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) According to Xfinity's Status Center, the internet will be down until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

This is the third day this week the internet company has experienced outages. On Tuesday, Comcast customers across the U.S. had internet connectivity problems.

Xfinity support center tweeted they were working on the issue.

Read more: Comcast Xfinity internet outage hits customers across the US

By 9 a.m.,.in a follow-up tweet they said they had addressed the issues, however customers continued to see problems with their internet connectivity through out the week. There were over 1,000 reports of outages on downdetector.com from Tuesday afternoon leading into Wednesday evening.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content