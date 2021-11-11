Internet is down again for Comcast Xfinity customers in the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) According to Xfinity's Status Center, the internet will be down until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

This is the third day this week the internet company has experienced outages. On Tuesday, Comcast customers across the U.S. had internet connectivity problems.

Xfinity support center tweeted they were working on the issue.

Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network issue. Our teams are actively working to bring impacted customers back online, as we continue to investigate. We apologize to those who have been affected. — Xfinity Support (@XfinitySupport) November 9, 2021

By 9 a.m.,.in a follow-up tweet they said they had addressed the issues, however customers continued to see problems with their internet connectivity through out the week. There were over 1,000 reports of outages on downdetector.com from Tuesday afternoon leading into Wednesday evening.