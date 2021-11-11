Skip to Content
A colonel at Chick-fil-A in Salinas?

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) You read that right. The first colonel to own a Chick-fil-A is serving orders at the North Salinas drive-thru in full uniform.

Jordan Chroman is a local veteran who served in the U.S. Army for 30 years. The fast-food restaurant introduced the new owner of the North Salinas location in March.

Their grand opening was held on April 8, where they gave away vouchers for free Chick-fil-A for a year to 100 local heroes.

