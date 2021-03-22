Chick-fil-A sets opening date for new Salinas location

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant has been under construction at Northridge Mall in Salinas, and on Monday, it announced an opening date.

The restaurant shared in a social media post that its Salinas location will be opening on April 8, but there will be modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because safe service is our top priority, things may look a little different at our restaurant. You can order from us via drive-thru and the Chick-fil-A app. We are taking a number of precautions to protect the well-being of everyone who visits us," the restaurant wrote.

Mall officials first announced in March 2018 that Chick-fil-A would be opening a location there along with Panera and Pandora Jewelry. In 2019, the City of Salinas gave administrative approval for the restaurant.

