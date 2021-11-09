Salinas PD K9 catches ice cream man selling meth

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) K9 Salinas Police Department's Violence Suppression Task Force arrested two more drug dealers this week with the help of their K9 Oakley.

The first one was on Saturday in Downtown Salinas. A 44-year-old suspect was arrested for being armed while possessing narcotics and having meth to sell. Police also found two illegally loaded shotguns.

On Monday, Salinas Police investigated a tip about an ice cream man selling meth. After getting a search warrant, K9 Oakley found two pounds of meth and three-quarter pounds of cocaine hiding near where the dealer kept his ice cream truck.