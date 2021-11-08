Salinas PD K9 helps bust one of three drug dealers

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Friday, the Violence Suppression Task Force arrested three drug dealers under two different search warrants. One of which was with the help of Salinas PD's K9 Oakley.

At 500 blocks of Menlo Way, a 25-year-old and his 26-year-old brother-in-law were arrested after Salinas Police found they were selling fentanyl-laced fake Oxycodone pills. Police found over 2,000 pills, along with a pound of mushrooms, ecstasy, Adderall, meth and two loaded guns.

On the same day, under a different search warrant for 400 blocks of Noice Drive, Oakley found 3 oz of meth, heroin, and cocaine on the kitchen counter of another drug dealer. Next to the drugs were several gold and diamond chains. Police said the dealer thought of himself as the "plug."