Fall is in the Air

Taste of fall coastal and not as hot inland. A cooling trend is underway with temps up to 30 degrees cooler in some spots Thursday from the day prior. Our winds will be more onshore which will help bring in the cooler air. Clouds will return to the coast and neighboring communities with patchy drizzle and fog early, but inland areas will continue to see sunshine. Some areas north of Monterey Bay may see a light shower Friday afternoon. Smoke and haze from wildfires up north will be pushed east of the area early Friday so expect much improvement. Temperatures will likely be below normal Friday for most areas and it’s possible we may see some drizzle/light rain again Saturday morning. We’ll then see more sun and warm up by Labor Day as a ridge to our southwest strengthens.



AIR QUALITY: Moderate



This Morning: Partly cloudy from the coast to most inland locations. Drizzle likely and fog. Lows will be in the 50s, cooler in valleys outside of the clouds with mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy coastal and north of the bay with slight chance of light showers, and sunshine inland. Staying cool. Gusty west, and southwest winds.

Saturday: Still cool with am drizzle possible and clouds becoming partly cloudy coastal and more sunshine inland. Still breezy.

Extended: Holiday weekend will remain slightly cool with partly cloudy skies and possible morning drizzle. We’ll warm back up a bit Labor Day with warming trend for the rest of next week.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

