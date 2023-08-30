Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot

Well, it’s here: A nice, warm—maybe hot?—summer day. A passing system in the Pacific Northwest/Northern Rockies has shifted surface winds to the north over much of Northern California. This dry, northerly flow is generally offshore for our area, pushing the warm, continental air mass all the way to the coast. Temperatures will warm rapidly in the dry environment on Wednesday with generally light winds early in the day. Most coastal areas will see high temperatures an hour or two either side of noon before the sea breeze kicks in on the south/east sides of the bay. We may approach record highs in our two reporting climate sites (Salinas/87ºF, King City/103ºF). Fire danger will be elevated because of the dry air and smoke will likely drift in from the north making for moderate air quality. The warmer weather won’t last forever, however, as a new trough will dig down the coast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will likely be below normal by Thursday/Friday for most areas and it’s possible we may see some coastal drizzle Friday & Saturday mornings. We’ll then warm slightly through Labor Day as a ridge to our southwest strengthens.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



Wednesday: Sunny and warm right out of the gate. Highs in the low 70s to around 90ºF on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and widespread 90s to low 100s inland. Breezy onshore winds later in the day will cool coastal areas a bit, especially on the south/east sides of the bay. Fog possible late on the coast.

Overnight: Skies will remain clear for most of the night, but low clouds will start to develop after midnight. Partly cloudy conditions are expected by morning near the coast and parts of the Salinas Valley. Lows will be a bit warmer, 50s to low 60s. Mountainous locations in the 70s.



Thursday: Cooler with lingering low clouds on the coast. Highs in the 60s to 70s for coastal cities, 70s to low 90s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds on the exposed coast becoming stronger for the valleys late in the day.



Extended: Friday and Saturday will remain slightly cool with partly cloudy skies and possible morning drizzle. We’ll warm back up a bit into Labor Day.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free