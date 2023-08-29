Summer-like Weather Remains for a Couple More Days

A warm up, some wind, and a cool down all expected before Labor Day! A short wave trough will pass by overnight and while its impacts won’t be direct, the air flow behind it will be a bit more northerly from late Tuesday into Wednesday. This northerly flow will be dry (and gusty, especially in Northern California). Northerly flow is technically “offshore” which will lead to coastal warming Wednesday. In the meantime, expect another seasonable to slightly warm day Tuesday. A cooler (but still dry) air mass will begin to move in Thursday, reinforced by a cold front late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will drop some 10-25ºF for most areas and then hold 5-10ºF below normal into the weekend. Moisture levels will begin to head back upward on Friday as well which could lead to a round or two of drizzle Friday & Saturday mornings. In fact, there is some potential for that drizzle to border on light rain during the period. The pattern will likely level out a bit on Sunday with more seasonable weather into Labor Day.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County outside of Monterey Bay extended until 3AM Wednesday.



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



This Morning: Mostly clear with patchy low clouds/fog developing around the bay and perhaps into nearby valleys. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with 60s up in the hills and a few mountain valleys in the south dipping into the upper 40s. Breezy northwesterly winds on the outer coast.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Slightly warm again with coastal highs in the mid 60s to around 80ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 80s-90s inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds on the coast and valleys. Dry northerly winds developing over the hills.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pretty toasty early with light offshore flow. Highs in the 70s-80s on the coast and 90s to low 100s inland. Low clouds increase late. Winds may be gusty at times on the exposed coast and inland valleys.



Temperatures begin to fall on Thursday and will remain cooler than normal through Saturday. Increased coastal clouds and a deeper marine layer may allow some occasional drizzle. We'll warm back up to seasonal normal for Sunday/Monday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free