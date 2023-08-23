How About Some Sunshine

The August sun will bake the remainder of the tropical air mass over the Central Coast Wednesday, mixing a bit of the moisture out and sending temperatures up 3-8ºF over Tuesday’s highs. It will still feel quite muggy, especially on the coast! Temps will quickly drop on Thursday, however, as a low cuts off from the trough offshore, deepening slightly. The marine layer will also deepen with an increase in coastal clouds Thursday into Friday with drizzle possible as well. The massive ridge over the nation’s mid-section will fight back to the west starting Friday slowly raising temperatures through and out of the weekend. Water temperatures will also likely remain quite warm for this time of year for the next few days which will keep morning lows warmer than normal as well, especially for coastal areas.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



This Morning: Mostly clear with a few low clouds/fog possible on the coast. Mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas.



Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny with a few flat cumulus clouds over the hills in the afternoon. Warmer yet, with coastal highs in the low 70s to mid 80s and mid 80s to around 100ºF inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds for the coast becoming windy in the valleys later in the day.



Thursday: Cooler with increasing coastal clouds. Inland areas remain sunny. Expect coastal highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with upper 70s to mid 90s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming windy for inland valleys late. Patchy coastal drizzle late.



Extended: Friday will be a cooler, cloudier day on the coast but likely still seasonable due to the warmer water temperatures. Inland highs will begin to inch back upward again. By Saturday, all areas will be back on a warming trend which will level off into early next week. Northwesterly winds pick up on the coast Sunday/Monday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 30th – September 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free