Slightly Cooler Day, Keeping an Eye on Hilary

An area of low pressure offshore will continue to draw in monsoonal moisture for the next few days. This will keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Friday. The highest probability will be over the inland mountains, but some showers may make their way toward the coast Friday morning. We’ll get a bit of a break on Saturday. After an initial cool-down Thursday into Friday, temperatures will swing back upward Saturday. All eyes are on Hurricane Hilary, located just SW of Mexico. Hilary is expected to intensify into a Cat 4 hurricane before weakening and moving toward the SoCal coast over the weekend. Moisture from remnants is expected to have a high impact in SoCal with 2-4 inches of rain there. The moisture will continue to spread north toward the Central Coast so expect unsettled weather Sunday through early next week. There are a lot of interesting scenarios, but all are dependent on where the cyclone actually tracks. There are some scenarios where we get heavy rain locally, some with lightning, and some with warm, humid conditions. We’ll be watching closely, so make sure to stay tuned to our forecast.



AIR QUALITY: Good



This Morning: Mostly cloudy overnight night for the coast, and nearby valleys as low clouds fill back in. Patchy drizzle and fog are possible. Lows mainly in the 50s, with 60s in the hills.

Friday: Slightly cooler temps with highs mainly in the 60s at the coast, 70s and 80s inland, with a few far interior valleys in the 90s. With moisture still in the area, isolated showers and thunderstorms (mainly in the mountains) remain possible inland, while light scattered showers could reach the coast.



Extended: Dryer air arrives Saturday which should kill any storm chances and it will also allow us to warm up a bit. By Sunday, things get a little more murky as by then, the leading edge of an expanse of tropical moisture may arrive depending on the track of Hurricane Hilary. The uncertainty for the central coast means we could see nothing at all or widespread rainfall chances with possible flash flooding.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free