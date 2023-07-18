A Little Relief From the Heat

Hot temperatures will continue across much of the country, but will continue to be comfortable on the coast. The big, hot southwestern ridge will continue its trek to the southeast into Tuesday which will help keep inland temperatures more seasonable, but it looks to strengthen and budge back westward into the weekend. This will mean another upward temperatures swing. In the meantime, some upper level moisture has been drawn in around the ridge and will spread north in the form of high clouds into Tuesday (and perhaps again later in the week). Precipitation is not expected outside of any drizzle in the low, coastal clouds. One other thing to note: some wildfire smoke from Oregon may move down in the low to mid levels in the coming days, so we’ll be keeping an eye on air quality.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



Overnight: Mostly clear with only a few low clouds near the coast and some thin, high clouds in the south to start. Then, increasing low clouds around the bay and into nearby valley by dawn. Patchy fog possible in the near-coastal hills. Lows in the low to mid 50s on the coast, 50s for inland valleys, and 60s up in the hills.



Tuesday: A few low clouds on the south/east sides of the bay with scattered thin, high clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70ºF on the coast and ranging from the mid 70s to around 100ºF inland. Westerly onshore winds becoming breezy around the river mouths and then windy into the valleys in the afternoon and evening. Hazy at times with wildfire smoke drifting in from the north.



Wednesday: Low clouds with patchy fog on the coast & nearby valleys early, then becoming partly cloudy with low clouds on the south/east sides of the bay with scattered thin, high clouds across the region. Highs in the low 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and ranging from the mid 70s to low 100s inland. Westerly onshore winds becoming breezy on the coast and then windy into the valleys in the afternoon and evening. Hazy at times with wildfire smoke drifting in from the north.



Extended: Temperatures will slowly warm into the weekend with coastal areas reaching or slightly exceeding seasonal normals starting on Friday and Thursday for inland areas. Temperatures are likely to peak on Saturday and then level off into early next week. Expect some low cloudcover on the coast day to day, more likely to be fog into the weekend with the compressed marine layer.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 87ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free