Enjoy the Seasonably Cool Day, Warmer Weather on the Way

Unseasonably cool conditions will continue for a day or two before our pattern changes. A big ridge of high pressure will move in from the west, settling in over the area Friday through Sunday and bringing the warmest (hottest) temperatures of the year so far inland. The coast will be a bit of a different story as winds look to remain onshore. Sea surface temperatures are in the mid 50s, so any air coming in off the water will be cool. With that said, the marine layer will be so compressed on Saturday that you won’t have to go too far away from the coast to feel the heat. Beyond the weekend, cooler, cloudier weather expected for coastal areas for the Fourth of July Holiday.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and inland valleys with patchy drizzle on the south/east sides of the bay and some fog possible in the coastal hills. Expect lows in the low to mid 50s on the coast and mid 40s to mid 50s inland. ADVERTISING

Wednesday: Low clouds in the morning, then partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s with upper 60s to around 90ºF inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds at the coast, becoming strong for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Thursday: Warmer, but still some low cloudcover on the coast. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and low 70s to mid 90s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds at the coast, becoming strong for inland valley sin the afternoon.



Extended: Temperatures peak on Saturday both on the coast and inland before falling into early next week. Coastal clouds will be compressed to fog Friday through Sunday which will make commutes more difficult.



**HEAT ADVISORY**

… for San Benito County, the Santa Cruz Mountains, interior areas of Monterey County, and the KION coverage area of Santa Clara County in effect from 11AM Friday until 11PM Sunday.



*Hot conditions with daytime temperatures ranging from the low 90s to near 105. Overnight lows ranging from 60 to the lower 70s.



*Hot temperatures well above seasonal normals will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



*Being the first major heat event of the season, it is important to remember that people and pets may be more susceptible than usual to heat related illness given the prior extended period of below average temperatures. Hydrate often if working or otherwise spending time outdoors.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.



Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 5th - 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free