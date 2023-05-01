Starting New Month and Work Week with Stormy Weather

Cooler, unsettled weather is expected as we move into the first week of May. A deep trough of low pressure is currently digging down the coast and in the wake of a cold front that moved through early Sunday, an unstable air mass is beginning to move in. A few light showers will move through on Monday as the air slowly moistens and the upper level low approaches. Showers will become more widespread into Tuesday with embedded thunderstorms possible. The low will then weaken and slide past us with additional showers possible Wednesday and even Thursday for some areas. All the while, expect much cooler than normal temperatures. Some warming is then expected into the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy on the coast with isolated light showers possible—partly cloudy with a sprinkle or two. Much cooler with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. A few southern inland valleys may make it into the low 60s. Gusty northwest winds at times.



Tuesday: Shower activity increases overnight into Tuesday morning with scattered to widespread showers expected. Embedded thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, especially over the higher terrain. Cool & breezy with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. Air temperatures will be cold enough that some snow could fall on our mountain peaks during the day as well.



Extended: Rain is likely to continue on the coast Wednesday—especially along the Big Sur Coast and Santa Lucia Range with showers elsewhere. The lighter, offshore flow around the may may allow for some coastal warming with highs sneaking back into the 60s. The low will then move to our south on Thursday with a few showers persisting mainly over the hills. Beyond that, we’ll see a more tranquil weather pattern into the weekend with a slow warming trend both on the coast and inland.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free