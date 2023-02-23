Winter Weather is Here to Stay for a Couple More Days

If you like winter weather, you’re in for a treat these next few days! A very cold storm system will continue to march down the coast through the end of the week with a constant supply of cold, unstable air. This will mean round after round of showers with accumulating snow levels as low as 1,000ft and snowflakes/graupel possible even down to sea level with stronger downdrafts. Driving over even relatively low elevation mountain passes like Highway 17 may be treacherous at times! Snow accumulation may actually be heavy above 3-4kft with places in the Santa Lucia Range picking up more than a foot of snow. As for the wind, expect occasionally gusty conditions into Thursday with winds picking up once again late Thursday into Friday. Expect highs to be 10-15ºF below normal for this time of year and any clearing at night will lead to cold, frosty temperatures. Conditions clear a bit this weekend, though it won’t be all that warm. Another cold system is likely early next week with rain arriving as early as late Sunday. Snow levels will remain low with this next system as well!



AIR QUALITY: Good

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY**

… for the Santa Lucia Range and Los Padres National Forest above 1,500ft in effect until 7PM Thursday



*Snow showers are expected to arrive early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches for elevations above 2000 ft with locally higher amounts above 3000 ft is expected through Thursday morning. A dusting down to 1500 feet is possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



*This watch covers only the initial onset of this storm. Total snowfall for the Santa Lucia Mountains range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to be between 18 to 24 inches.



**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY**

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Diablo Range, and Gabilan Range 1,500ft in effect until 7PM Thursday.



*Scattered snow showers will continue through early Thursday evening. The snow level

will be around 1500 to 2000 feet with local total snow accumulations up to about 2 inches for elevations above 2500 ft.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy by the evening. Snow levels around 2,500ft in the afternoon with snowflakes/graupel possibly reaching lower elevations. Highs in the 40s to low 50s. Gusty northwest winds at times. Rain & wind pick up late with heavy snow in the mountains.

**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the entire KION coverage area in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Monterey, & San Benito Counties in effect from 4PM Thursday until 4PM Friday.



*South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

***GALE WARNING***

… for Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm, Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm and the Monterey Bay.

In effect from 9pm Thursday to 9am Friday, for the bay until 3am Friday.



*Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft expected.

*Monterey Bay, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



***WINTER STORM WARNING***

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Diablo Range (in Santa Clara County) in effect from 7PM Thursday until 11AM Friday.



Snow will increase Thursday evening and continue into Friday along with locally strong and

gusty winds. The snow level will rise to around 2000 to 2500 feet with total snow accumulations…



of 3 to 7 inches for elevations above 2500 ft in the Santa Cruz Mountains

of 6 to 12 inches for elevations above 2500 ft in the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County





… and for the mountains of Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect from 7PM Thursday until 1PM Friday.



Snow will increase Thursday evening and continue into Friday along with strong and gusty winds. The snow level will rise to around 2500 feet with total snow accumulations…



of 6 to 12 inches for elevations above 3000 ft in the mountains of San Benito County and the Gabilan Range and Cholame Hills into Monterey County.

of 4 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft in the Santa Lucia Range. Total snowfall of more than 18 inches is possible above 4000 ft.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter-like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers as well

as the addition of strong wind gusts could produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Overnight: Rain and snow showers will become heavier leading into the morning. Showers could bring light to moderate rain, and additional snow accumulations to the mountains. Some isolated storms could produce small hail and there’s a chance of a possible thunderstorm. Winds will be gusty out of the south/ southeast. Lows will be chilly, but slightly warmer from the night before, with mainly 30s and low 40s.

***FREEZE WARNING***

…in effect from midnight Thursday through 9 AM Friday morning. Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. The Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey and San Benito Counties including the Southern Salinas Valley.



For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

**FROST ADVISORY**

…from midnight Wednesday to 9am Thursday for the entire coast, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and The Santa Clara Valley.



*Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Don't forget to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.



Take steps now to seek shelter if you do not have access to warmth and protect tender plants from the cold.



Friday: Rain with mountain snow early, then becoming partly cloudy with lingering showers. Snow levels remain relatively low and temperatures cool with highs in the 40s-50s. Winds dying down.



Extended: A few more showers may linger into Friday (with snow in the mountains). Temperatures remain well below normal through the weekend. The next weather system arrives late Sunday with rain likely into Monday/Tuesday (and mountain snow possible).



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.