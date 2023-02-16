Another Cold, Frosty Morning Leading into a Seasonably Cool Day

A cool, dry air mass remains in place over the region, leading to another cold night. Temperatures will then slowly warm into Presidents Day Weekend. A weather system coming down the coast Friday looks to remain just offshore, meaning the chance of rain is now slim to none. A system mid-week next week may bring rain and cooler temperatures.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

***FREEZE WARNING***

… for the mountains and higher valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties, the upper Salinas Valley, and the Diablo Range into Santa Clara County in effect from 2AM Thursday until 9AM Thursday.

*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

**FROST ADVISORY**

… for coastal areas and lower elevation valleys in Santa Cruz, Monterey, Santa Clara, and San Benito Counties along with the Santa Cruz Mountains from 2AM Thursday until 9AM Thursday.



*Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.



* Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

*BEACH HAZARDS*

…for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast in effect now until Friday morning.



*A long period of northwest swell will bring an increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest-facing beaches.



*Sneaker waves can move quickly, knocking unaware beachgoers off their feet. Remember, never turn your back to the ocean.



*If visiting the coast, please keep children close and pets on leashes.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Stay well back from the water's edge. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Breezy southeast winds throughout the afternoon, becoming gusty at times. Highs, slightly warmer, near seasonable with upper 50s to low 60s.



Friday: Mostly sunny with clouds focused to our west as a storm system spins offshore. We’re likely to remain dry and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60s.



Extended: Slightly warmer and seasonable through Presidents Day Weekend. Watching for rain mid-week next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 23rd – March 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.