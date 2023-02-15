Clear Skies and Seasonably Cool Temps Wednesday

Cold air settles in overnight behind our Valentine's Day cold front. This will lead to temperatures below freezing for many areas on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Temperatures will slowly warm into Presidents Day Weekend. A weather system coming down the coast Friday looks to remain just offshore, meaning the chance of rain is now slim to none. A system mid-week next week may bring rain, however.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Wednesday: Sunny and slightly warmer but still cool for this time of year. Highs in the 50s. Breezy at times.

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a chance of patchy frost near the coast, frost likely inland especially in the valleys. Coastal lows mainly in the upper 30s low 40s, inland upper 20s and widespread 30s. Winds light

***FREEZE WARNING***

…for Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, mountains of San Benito and interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

In effect 2am to 9am Thursday.

*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

**FROST ADVISORY**

…for the Monterey Bay, Big Sur Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, Carmel Valley, Santa Clara Valley including East Bay hills in effect from 2am to 9am Thursday.



*Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.



* Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Breezy southeast winds throughout the afternoon, becoming gusty at times. Highs, slightly warmer, near seasonable with upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Cold again on Thursday morning but a few degrees warmer, then mostly sunny and slightly cool in the afternoon. Clouds increase Friday with a storm just offshore—some rain may get close to our coast, but that’s about it. Temperatures slowly warm up through the weekend into early next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.