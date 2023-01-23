Breezy, Mild Monday

A cold air mass continues to push in with breezy conditions Monday, especially in the hills. This air mass will slowly warm up over the next few days, but until then, expect cold mornings and cool afternoons. Highs exceed seasonal normal by Wednesday or Thursday and then remain that way into the weekend. We’re watching a weak system that may bring some light rain Sunday into Monday and mark the begging of a wetter pattern.



AIR QUALITY: Good

**COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast, sloughs, and lagoons of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties until 3PM Monday.



King Tides will cause minor coastal flooding for low lying areas through Monday the 23rd.



The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, continue to impact the coast through the 23rd and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. In addition, the lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the early evening hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways.



*Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations across the coast and the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide until Monday afternoon.



*Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast and around the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the lowest low tides.



*Tidal levels will also rise along the Pacific coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing. Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.



If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.



Tide poolers should also be aware that there could be occasional waves running farther up the beach than normal. Do not turn your back to the ocean.

Overnight: Mostly clear with only a few high, thin clouds passing through. Gusty northerly winds in the mountains and occasionally mixing down into the lower elevations. Lows in the 30s to low 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



Monday: Mostly sunny with a few high, thin clouds passing through. Breezy on the exposed coast and northerly winds slowly tapering off in the mountains. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.



*Beach Hazards*

… for north/west-facing beaches of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.



- Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



Tuesday: Cold in the morning with widespread frost inland and patchy frost to the coast. Then, mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 50s-60s.



Extended: Temperatures continue to rise, peaking on Thursday, then slowly tapering back off into the weekend. Clouds increase Sunday as a weather system arrives. We’re watching for the possibility of rain.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 30th – February 5th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Severe drought (D2) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, moderate drought (D1) for the remainder of those counties, Santa Cruz County and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 26th – February 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Severe drought (D2) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, moderate drought (D1) for the remainder of those counties, Santa Cruz County and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.