Local Summer (February’s Version)

WEATHER STORY

High pressure continues a looping tour around the West Coast. It’s so large and dominating, though, that despite its changes in position, it continues to block storm systems. In fact, it will strengthen and position itself just offshore for the remainder of the week bringing increasing temperatures with record heat possible. Interestingly, there have been some recent indications that a weather system will sneak in from the north mid-week next week. It’s possible that this could bring some light precipitation to the region. However, we typically don’t see much rain from systems that come in from the north.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Rest of Tuesday: Sunny and warmer with a light sea breeze in the afternoon. Coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with widespread 70s for inland valleys.

Overnight: Offshore flow will once again prevail, keeping things mostly clear. Lows will be the slightest bit warmer, with 30s inland and upper 30s to 40s on the coast.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer yet with widespread 70s to around 80ºF. Offshore winds could strengthen in the hills late.



Extended: Cool nights become more seasonable through the end of the week and highs get very very warm for this time of year. Record heat possible into the weekend. Lots of sunshine—maybe a few low clouds on the coast this coming weekend. Watching a weak weather system mid-week next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”