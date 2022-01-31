Here Comes The Wind Again

WEATHER STORY

Offshore winds will increase Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of a weather system that just brought extra clouds to the region Monday.



Air Quality: GOOD



Rest of Monday: Mostly cloudy across the Central Coast, however, we will remain dry. Light breeze along the coast, breezy inland. Temperatures will be near seasonable, low 60s along the coast, mid to upper 60s inland.



Overnight: High clouds will make their way south and eventually things will become clear for much of our region. Offshore winds become gusty around midnight, at which time a High Wind Watch will go into effect for some of the more mountainous parts of the area. Temps will be in the low 40s at the coast, while inland spots will see lower 30s with patchy frost closer to sunrise.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County from 3AM Tuesday until 9AM Thursday



* North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph with isolated gusts in excess of 65 mph expected in the highest peaks and ridges.



… for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 9PM Tuesday until 9AM Wednesday



* North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph expected in the highest peaks and ridges.



* Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



* Isolated wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible on the west or leeward side of the stronger winds in the adjacent hills/mountains.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.





Tuesday: Sunshine returns. Expect mostly sunny conditions for both coastal and inland locations. Gusty offshore winds will pick up, especially for the higher elevations. Another round of near-seasonable temps, low 60s along the coast. Mid to upper 60s inland.



Extended: The Central Coast will remain dry, and the light offshore winds will continue through mid-week keeping areas breezy. Above-average temperatures will return this weekend as a ridge of high-pressure scooches back in. These ingredients could increase fire weather concerns.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”